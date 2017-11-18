DeKeyser (ankle) should return Sunday against the Avalanche, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

With the Red Wings sending Brian Lashoff back to the team's top development affiliate Saturday, that's a clear indication that DeKeyser will be fit enough to return from a 17-game injury layoff. The Michgan native is capable of putting the puck in the net or setting up the occasional goal, but he's far too inconsistent to be relied upon in the fantasy world.