Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Eyeing return Thursday
DeKeyser (ankle) potentially could return Thursday night for a road game against the Lightning, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Given how the Bolts are striking at a ridiculous pace (4.1 goals per game), Detroit needs all of its blueliners healthy to try and shut them down. DeKeyser has missed the past seven games, but he's capable of logging around 23 minutes per game with steady hit- and blocked-shot totals when healthy.
