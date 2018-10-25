Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Eyeing Sunday return
DeKeyser (hand) is back at practice with the Red Wings, and the team is hopeful that he'll be ready to return against the Stars on Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
DeKeyser will miss Friday's home clash with the Jets, but he's going through the typical motions of a player on the verge of a return. Still, we're talking about a defenseman who plays for a team with a minus-19 goal differential through its first nine games, so he's not likely to get much attention in the fantasy realm upon his return.
