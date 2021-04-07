DeKeyser scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

The first-period tally was initially credited to Adam Erne, but DeKeyser's shot wasn't tipped on its way into the net behind Juuse Saros. The 31-year-old DeKeyser doesn't generate much offense -- he has six points and 26 shots on net in 32 appearances. The Detroit native has added 49 blocked shots, 36 hits and 12 PIM this season.