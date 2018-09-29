Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Fit to play Saturday
DeKeyser (upper body) will return Saturday for the preseason finale against the visiting Maple Leafs.
A report from Thursday indicated that DeKeyser had his sights on returning for the Oct. 4 season opener versus the Blue Jackets, but the shot-blocking extraordinaire is evidently ready to rock now.
