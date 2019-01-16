DeKeyser picked up two assists with a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

He recorded the primary helper on Gustav Nyquist's game-winner late in the third period, as well as Darren Helm's insurance marker less than two minutes later. DeKeyser had been out of action since Dec. 4 due to a hand injury, but it apparently only took him a couple of periods to shake off any rust. The defenseman can't be counted on as a consistent offensive threat, however -- he has just one goal and nine points through 21 games, and Tuesday's performance was his first multi-point effort of the season.