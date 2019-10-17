DeKeyser (upper body) has been upgraded to a game-time decision for Thursday's contest versus the Flames, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

DeKeyser was initially expected to sit out Thursday's game, but coach Jeff Blashill's comments at least provide some hope that he will be in uniform. Look for another update on the blueliner's status when the Wings take the ice for pregame warmups this evening.

