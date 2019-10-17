Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Game-time call Thursday
DeKeyser (upper body) has been upgraded to a game-time decision for Thursday's contest versus the Flames, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
DeKeyser was initially expected to sit out Thursday's game, but coach Jeff Blashill's comments at least provide some hope that he will be in uniform. Look for another update on the blueliner's status when the Wings take the ice for pregame warmups this evening.
More News
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Unlikely to suit up Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Late scratch Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Dishing at impressive clip•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Registers helper to open season•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: All set for training camp•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: All but ruled out for finale•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.