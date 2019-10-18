DeKeyser (upper body) is out for warmups and is expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's clash with the Flames, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

DeKeyser was upgraded to a game-time call prior to the game, and as evidenced by this news, feels good enough to give it a go. Per Wakiji, he took line rushes during warmups which is a great sign for his availability. With his return, he's expected to be deployed on the top defensive pair with Filip Hronek, and Trevor Daley is expected to exit the lineup.