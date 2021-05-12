DeKeyser has been nominated for the Masterton Trophy by the Red Wings, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
DeKeyser is in contention for the Masterton hardware due to his perseverance in returning from back surgery and nearly playing a full season in 2021. The Detroit native potted four goals, eight assists, 44 hits and 81 blocked shots to complement a plus-3 rating through 47 games.
