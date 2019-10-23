Play

DeKeyser (undisclosed) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with Ottawa, Callum Fraser of NHL.com reports.

DeKeyser got off to a strong start to the season with four helpers in the first four games, but has since been held without a point in his last four contests. If the blueliner is able to give it a go, it would likely be Madison Bowey who get relegated to the press box.

