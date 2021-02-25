DeKeyser was promoted to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game versus the Predators.
DeKeyser is now eligible to play in Thursday's game. The 30-year-old suited up in the last two games, logging 15:27 per contest and recording five blocked shots and three hits.
