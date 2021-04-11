DeKeyser was waived by the Red Wings on Sunday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.
DeKeyser has been a fixture on Detroit's blue line this season, recording six points across 34 games. If he clears waivers, which is expected because he carries a $5 million cap hit, the Red Wings can place him on the taxi squad and receive some salary-cap relief.
