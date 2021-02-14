DeKeyser was waived by the Red Wings on Sunday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
DeKeyser has been a healthy scratch for six straight games. If he clears waivers, the Red Wings will have the flexibility of placing the 30-year-old on the taxi squad. The Detroit native has posted just one point through 10 games this year.
