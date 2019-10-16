Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Late scratch Tuesday
DeKeyser (undisclosed) won't suit up for Tuesday's game against the Canucks, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
DeKeyser participated in warmups but was unable to take line rushes, so he'll watch this game from the press box. It's unclear what's bothering DeKeyser, who has four assists through five games. Trevor Daley will pair up with Filip Hronek in his place.
More News
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Dishing at impressive clip•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Registers helper to open season•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: All set for training camp•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: All but ruled out for finale•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Another absence expected•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.