DeKeyser (undisclosed) won't suit up for Tuesday's game against the Canucks, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

DeKeyser participated in warmups but was unable to take line rushes, so he'll watch this game from the press box. It's unclear what's bothering DeKeyser, who has four assists through five games. Trevor Daley will pair up with Filip Hronek in his place.

More News
Our Latest Stories