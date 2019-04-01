DeKeyser (lower body) is day-to-day following his departure from Sunday's 6-3 win over the Bruins, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Head coach Jeff Blashill said the team would provide more details about the defenseman's injury Monday, but for now, considers DeKeyser day-to-day. The 29-year-old failed to find the scoresheet in 12+ minutes Sunday after registering three points in the two games prior, and DeKeyser will now hope he's healthy in time to face the Penguins on Tuesday, a team he owns six assists against in 14 career matchups.