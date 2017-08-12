Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Likely to join Green on top pair
DeKeyser is projected to skate with Mike Green on the top defensive pair in the upcoming season, NHL.com reports.
The Michigan native posted a minus-22 rating over a full season in 2016-17 -- he hadn't been in negative territory in any of the prior four seasons -- but plenty of his teammates could relate to the defensive struggles because the Winged Wheel ran flat, as evidenced by a minus-37 goal differential. Green himself went minus-20 in 10 fewer games, but the offseason acquisition of Trevor Daley should help the Red Wings on special teams while balancing out the back line. DeKeyer's a solid two-way presence, but he doesn't come close to matching Green's offensive acumen and therefore should be left undrafted in shallower fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Unlikely to be available to Vegas•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Solid defensively at Worlds•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Taking part in World Championship•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Chips in helper against Hurricanes•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Seals win on fortuitous bounce•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Pitches in assist Monday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Right fit? Old faces in new places
Kevin Shattenkirk, Alexander Radulov and Scott Darling are part of an interesting class of...
-
Rookies: Shipachyov tops class
This may not be the strongest rookie class ever, but a pair of overseas veterans could still...
-
Top 100: McDavid the No. 1 choice
There are few surprises at the top of the Top 100 heading into the 2017 season.
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...