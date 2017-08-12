DeKeyser is projected to skate with Mike Green on the top defensive pair in the upcoming season, NHL.com reports.

The Michigan native posted a minus-22 rating over a full season in 2016-17 -- he hadn't been in negative territory in any of the prior four seasons -- but plenty of his teammates could relate to the defensive struggles because the Winged Wheel ran flat, as evidenced by a minus-37 goal differential. Green himself went minus-20 in 10 fewer games, but the offseason acquisition of Trevor Daley should help the Red Wings on special teams while balancing out the back line. DeKeyer's a solid two-way presence, but he doesn't come close to matching Green's offensive acumen and therefore should be left undrafted in shallower fantasy leagues.