Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Makes impact in win
DeKeyser scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.
The defenseman has been anything but consistent lately, DeKeyser has only chipped in points in three of the last 11 games -- two of them multi-point efforts -- but that's been enough to get him to the 20--point plateau for the fourth time in his career.
