Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Misses skate Wednesday
DeKeyser (upper body) did not skate in practice Wednesday morning, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
This does not bode well for DeKeyser's chances of playing against the Lightning on Thursday, but the injury-depleted Red Wings did welcome another defenseman in Trevor Daley (upper body) back to the practice ice in this latest session.
More News
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Not playing Monday•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Exits contest with upper-body injury•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Exhibiting grit and determination•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Fit to play Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Believes he will play in opener•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Questionable for Opening Night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...