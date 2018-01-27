DeKeyser's posted a measly three points through 31 games this season.

While he wasn't exactly a prolific points machine at Western Michigan University, DeKeyser generated four goals and 29 assists for the Red Wings over 80 games in the 2014-15 campaign. Of course, that was under the tutelage of legendary coach Mike Babcock, who's since moved on as the bench boss of the Maple Leafs. While it's clear that Danny D has been no use to fantasy owners, he's accumulated 42 hits and 64 blocked shots through 31 contests, both of which are respectable totals for a guy who missed 17 straight games due to a ankle injury early on this season.