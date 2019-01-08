DeKeyser (hand) will meet with team doctors either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning to determine when he'll be able to play again, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

DeKeyser has missed a little over a month with his hand injury, and there have been injuries to even more Detroit defensemen since then, leading to an increased reliance on the likes of Niklas Kronwall and Nick Jensen. We'll circle back when more information surfaces on Danny D's timeline.