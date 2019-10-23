Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: No-go Wednesday
DeKeyser (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday against the Senators.
With DeKeyser unavailable, Madison Bowey will draw into the lineup against Ottawa. The 29-year-old blueliner, who's picked up four points in eight games this campaign, will be reevaluated ahead of Friday's matchup with Buffalo.
More News
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: In doubt against Senators•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Suffers injury Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Back on the blue line•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Unlikely to suit up Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.