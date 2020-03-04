DeKeyser (back) remains on injured reserve, according to the NHL's official media site.

This isn't all that surprising considering the Red Wings announced in December that DeKeyser needed back surgery. We're talking about a team that was eliminated from playoff contention before the trade deadline, therefore, rushing back DeKeyser would be a fruitless endeavor. It's a real shame that Danny D has experienced this injury; he started the season hot with four helpers over eight games. The Detroit native has two more years remaining on his contract worth $5 million AAV.