Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Not looking good for Saturday
DeKeyser (ankle) is doubtful to play in Saturday's road game against the Panthers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Western Michigan University product has already missed more than twice as many games (eight) as he's played (three). His extended absence has kept Xavier Ouellet busy on the third pair with no break for Niklas Kronwall, who's been playing through recurring knee problems.
