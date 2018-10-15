Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Not playing Monday
DeKeyser (upper body) won't play Monday against the Canadiens.
DeKeyser got banged up against the Bruins Saturday, which is not good for the Wings given how many minutes he had been playing. At least Dennis Cholowski is healthy enough to play again, so he can slide into the lineup to replace the Western Michigan product.
