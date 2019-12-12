DeKeyser (undisclosed) is still not practicing, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports.

One of Detroit's better two-way defensemen, DeKeyser has been out of commission since Oct. 22. Typically, when a player has missed this much action, he'd be met with a conditioning stint as the final step in his recovery, but the Michigan native isn't even there yet. As a result, it's safe to leave him as a free agent across the board in fantasy leagues.