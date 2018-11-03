DeKeyser (hand) has been activated from injured reserve, and Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill has confirmed that the defenseman will play Saturday against the visiting Oilers.

It took a while for the Red Wings to officially activate DeKeyser from injured reserve, but fans of the Winged Wheel can except him out there against the Oilers. Before Danny D sustained his injury, he'd posted one assist and eight hits and blocked shots apiece over the first five games of the 2018-19 season. He's not a must-have in the fantasy realm, but the Wings have welcomed him back with open arms since he's more than capable of logging 20-plus minutes per contest.