Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Officially activated Saturday
DeKeyser (hand) has been activated from injured reserve, and Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill has confirmed that the defenseman will play Saturday against the visiting Oilers.
It took a while for the Red Wings to officially activate DeKeyser from injured reserve, but fans of the Winged Wheel can except him out there against the Oilers. Before Danny D sustained his injury, he'd posted one assist and eight hits and blocked shots apiece over the first five games of the 2018-19 season. He's not a must-have in the fantasy realm, but the Wings have welcomed him back with open arms since he's more than capable of logging 20-plus minutes per contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...