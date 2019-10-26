Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Officially placed on IR
DeKeyser (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 22, per the NHL's official media site.
DeKeyser has already been ruled out until Nov. 8 against the Bruins, so his placement on IR simply opens up a roster spot. The 29-year-old blueliner is still seeking his first goal of the year, but he's piled up four helpers and 20 blocked shots over eight games. Dennis Cholowski bumps into a top-four role in DeKeyser's place.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.