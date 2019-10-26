DeKeyser (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 22, per the NHL's official media site.

DeKeyser has already been ruled out until Nov. 8 against the Bruins, so his placement on IR simply opens up a roster spot. The 29-year-old blueliner is still seeking his first goal of the year, but he's piled up four helpers and 20 blocked shots over eight games. Dennis Cholowski bumps into a top-four role in DeKeyser's place.