Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: On ice for optional skate
DeKeyser (hand) participated in an optional morning skate Wednesday,
DeKeyser took a twirl on the ice with a stick in hand, testing out a left-hand injury that he sustained in a Dec. 4 contest against the Lightning. It would appear that he still has a ways to go before returning to action, but this is nonetheless a sign of progress.
More News
