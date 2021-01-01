DeKeyser (back) took part in Friday's training camp session, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports, indicating the blueliner has recovered from his back injury.

DeKeyser last played Oct. 22, 2019, versus the Canucks so there will certainly be some rust to shake off. Injuries have limited the defenseman to just 60 games over the previous two seasons during which he registered five goals, 19 assists and 85 hits. If he can stay healthy, DeKeyser could certainly chip in 15-20 points this year and provide decent mid-range fantasy value in deeper formats.