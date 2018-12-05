DeKeyser (hand) will be out 4-6 weeks according to coach Jeff Blashill, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The news means DeKeyser will miss the rest of 2018 and won't be available until Jan. 2 versus Calgary at the absolute earliest. At this point, it's only a matter of time before the club places the defenseman on injured reserve in order to free up a spot on the 23-man roster. With Trevor Daley (lower body) also dealing with an injury, the Red Wings once again find themselves very thin on the blue line.