Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Out 4-to-6 weeks
Coach Jeff Blashill said Wednesday that DeKeyser (hand) will be out 4-to-6 weeks, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The news means DeKeyser will miss the rest of 2018 and won't be available until Jan. 2 versus Calgary at the absolute earliest. At this point, it's only a matter of time before the club places the defenseman on injured reserve in order to free up a spot on the 23-man roster. With Trevor Daley (lower body) also dealing with an injury, the Red Wings once again find themselves very thin on the blue line.
