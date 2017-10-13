Play

DeKeyser (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Friday's game against the Golden Knights.

DeKeyser will miss a second consecutive game Friday, and he remains without a definite timetable for his return to Detroit's lineup. The American blueliner has gone scoreless through three games this season, so he'll now set his sights on returning to action and recording his first point of the campaign Monday against Tampa Bay.

