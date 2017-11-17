Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Placed on long-term injured reserve
The Red Wings placed DeKeyser (ankle) on long-term injured reserve Friday.
Dekeyser has already missed 14 games due to his ankle injury, so he'll be eligible to be activated as soon as he's deemed fit to play. The 27-year-old blueliner is still hoping to make his return to the lineup Sunday against Colorado.
