Dekeyser opened the scoring for Detroit in its 3-1 home win over the Maple Leafs on Friday.

Danny D sorely needed that goal, as he entered the contest completely devoid of points in addition to a minus-11 rating through 14 games. An ankle injury cost him more than a month's worth of action, but he's averaged close to 19 minutes since returning Nov. 19 and looks none the worse for wear. Still, outside of Mike Green, don't expect much offense to rout through the Red Wings blue line.