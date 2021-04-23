DeKeyser notched two assists, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Stars.
DeKeyser factored in on the second and third goals Jakub Vrana scored in the contest. The 31-year-old DeKeyser has produced four helpers in his last six games, although he can't be considered a steady source of offense. He's produced 10 points, 35 shots, 69 blocks, 40 hits and a minus-1 rating through 40 outings.
