Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Puts body on line, pucks on net
DeKeyser had an assist and a game-high seven shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Rangers.
DeKeyser peppered the net with pucks, but his helper actually came courtesy of a great play in his own end. The defenseman laid out to block Detroit's empty net after a rebound left Jimmy Howard out of position, and the ricochet off his body was picked up by the speedy Andreas Athanasiou, who went coast to coast for the go-ahead goal in the third period.
