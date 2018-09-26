Coach Jeff Blashill indicated Wednesday that Dekeyser (upper body) is considered questionable for the season opener with what has been deemed a short-term injury, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Dekeyser was originally expected to rejoin the fold for Detroit's first game against the Blue Jackets, but it appears his return date could be pushed back slightly as he continues to recover from the issue. While it would be a significant blow for the Red Wings to open the campaign, the blueliner's 12 points over 65 games last season leave him on the fringe of fantasy relevance in many leagues. Still just a few years removed from a 30-point season in 2014-15, he will aim to get back to that level this year, but it would likely require reinsertion onto the power play.