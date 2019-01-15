DeKeyser (hand) is no longer on injured reserve, according to the Red Wings' official site. Head coach Jeff Blashill expects the defenseman to be in action versus the Ducks on Tuesday evening.

As far as we know, DeKeyser didn't experience any setbacks in his recovery, so look for the Detroit native to reprise his role as a minutes-munching blueliner who excels when it comes to blocking shots and sticking to opponents like glue.