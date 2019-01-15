Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Ready to play
DeKeyser (hand) is no longer on injured reserve, according to the Red Wings' official site. Head coach Jeff Blashill expects the defenseman to be in action versus the Ducks on Tuesday evening.
As far as we know, DeKeyser didn't experience any setbacks in his recovery, so look for the Detroit native to reprise his role as a minutes-munching blueliner who excels when it comes to blocking shots and sticking to opponents like glue.
More News
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Slated to return Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Next doctor visit scheduled•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: On ice for optional skate•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Surfaces on IR•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Out 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Will face extended absence•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...