DeKeyser (leg) will play in Saturday's game versus the Panthers, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
DeKeyser will return from an eight-game absence in which he strengthened his legs and ramped up his conditioning after undergoing back surgery in Dec. of 2019. The 30-year-old is slated to line up on the top pairing with Filip Hronek.
