DeKeyser produced an assist, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

DeKeyser put together a sturdy defensive effort, and he added a helper on Troy Stecher's second tally of the game. The 31-year-old DeKeyser now has 100 assists in his career. This season, he's produced eight points, 27 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 39 hits and a minus-1 rating.