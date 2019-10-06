Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Registers helper to open season
DeKeyser added an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 road win over the Predators.
It appeared that DeKeyser would be held pointless on Opening Night, but Tyler Bertuzzi found the back of an empty net on a wraparound, with the eighth-year defenseman getting credit for the secondary apple. The big downside of owning DeKeyser is that he no longer receives power-play minutes, but health permitting, he should average more than 20 minutes of ice time with plentiful opportunities to share the ice with top-six forwards.
