Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said he would like to see DeKeyser -- who was waived and subsequently relegated to the taxi squad -- improve his leg strength following surgery, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

DeKeyser underwent surgery to repair a herniated disc in his back in Dec. of 2019, and while he has demonstrated progress, Blashill added that the defenseman is "playing at way less than 100 percent." This floundering Detroit team figures to rely more on the likes of Christian Djoos and Patrik Nemeth until DeKeyser works his way back into the NHL lineup; he's reportedly been practicing with the big club in the meantime.