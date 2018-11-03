Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Remains on IR for now
DeKeyser (hand) remains on injured reserve ahead of Saturday's home game against the Oilers, according to the NHL's official media site.
DeKeyser said he'll be fit to play in the upcoming contest, so it appears that he's on the verge of being activated from IR. Look for the Detroit native to take the place of Jonathan Ericsson, who has already been ruled out for Saturday's game due to an undisclose issue.
