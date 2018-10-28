Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Remains out
DeKeyser (hand) is not listed in the Red Wings' lineup for Sunday's game against the Stars.
There was hope for DeKeyser making a return to the ice Sunday, but that ultimately won't come to fruition as he continues to recover from a hand injury that has kept him off the ice since Oct. 13. His next opportunity to return will be Tuesday against Columbus.
More News
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Eyeing Sunday return•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Surfaces on IR•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: To miss 10-14 days•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Misses skate Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Not playing Monday•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Exits contest with upper-body injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.