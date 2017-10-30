DeKeyser (ankle) faces at least another 10 days -- and as many as three weeks -- out of the lineup, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Michigan native has only suited up for three games in 2017-18 and is slated to miss at least four more. A minute-eater on the Red Wings blue line, DeKeyser is an important player that the team has sorely missed in its 5-6-1 start. That said, his declining offensive production in the past two seasons -- scoring 20 and 12 points, respectively -- shouldn't make fantasy owners feel a pronounced impact of his absence.