Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Returns to ice for skate
DeKeyser (ankle) resumed skating Wednesday, but he remains without a timetable for his return, NHL.com reports.
Tuesday's report from Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press suggested that DeKeyser could miss up to two more weeks with his sprained ankle, but coach Jeff Blashill appears reluctant to offer a firm ETA on the Michigan native's return to game action. Between this injury and his going minus-1 without a point over three contests, it hasn't been an ideal start to the new season for DeKeyser. Look for Xavier Ouellet to continue filling in while he's out.
