DeKeyser (lower body) wasn't able to skate in Sunday's practice so he will not play in Monday's contest against Tampa Bay, Dana Wakiji of the team's official site reports.

The blueliner was forced to exit Tuesday's tilt with Dallas and hasn't taken the ice since, which could be an indicator that he'll miss more than just Monday's contest. That said, it'll be easier to get a grasp of DeKeyser's status for Wednesday's clash in Toronto following Tuesday's practice and Wednesday's morning skate.