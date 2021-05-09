DeKeyser scored a goal on his only shot and added a pair of blocks Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Columbus.

DeKeyser stepped into a slap shot from the top of the left circle to give Detroit a 2-1 lead at 11:55 of the second period. It was the second straight game with a goal for DeKeyser, who now has four on the year. The 31-year-old has 12 points in 47 contests on the year.