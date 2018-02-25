Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Scores, steps in front of seven shots
DeKeyser found twine and blocked a game-high seven shots in Saturday's 3-1 home win over the Hurricanes.
The Western Michigan University product was a true difference maker in this one, and his efforts helped the Red Wings put an end to a three-game losing streak. While there are countless defensemen with greater fantasy appeal than DeKeyser, it's worth noting that he's lit the lamp five times on a 10.8 shooting percentage -- that's a high conversion rate for a blueliner, but to say he's not seeing the ice well would be an understatement, as Danny D's only set up three goals this year. The industrious blueliner is the perfect example of a player whose "real-life value" transcends his worth in the fantasy realm by a long shot.
