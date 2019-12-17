Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Set to miss remainder of season
DeKeyser suffered a setback and will require back surgery, which will likely cause him to be sidelined for the rest of the 2019-20 campaign, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
DeKeyser has been out of action since Oct. 22 versus Vancouver due to his lingering back issue. The 29-year-old notched four points in his first eight games and seemed set for a big year. With the blueliner headed under the knife, he will need to focus his attention on being ready for 2020-21.
